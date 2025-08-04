Philippines President arrives in India on five-day State Visit

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr arrived in New Delhi on Monday on his first State Visit to India. Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita welcomed him at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Ferdinand R Marcos Jr and stated that this visit will further strengthen ties between India and Philippines.

"Mabuhay, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.! President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS Pabitra Margherita and accorded a warm welcome. India and Philippines are celebrating 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties. This visit will lead to further strengthening of India-Philippines relations," Jaiswal posted on X.

The Philippines President is in India for a five-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos. During his visit, he will meet Prime Minister Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and also travel to Bengaluru, before returning to the Philippines on August 8.

In an earlier press release, MEA stated, "This would be the first visit of President Marcos to India, since assumption of office of the President of the Philippines. During the visit, Prime Minister and President Marcos are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on August 5. President Marcos will also be meeting Honorable Rastrapatiji Smt. Droupadi Murmu. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar is also scheduled to call on President Marcos during this visit."

The diplomatic ties between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Since then, both nations have developed a strong partnership across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies. The two countries also engage closely at regional level, including through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

MEA further stated, "India’s relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our ‘Act East’ Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The forthcoming State Visit of President Marcos, coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations. The visit is an opportunity for both leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation, and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.