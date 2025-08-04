Two found dead in parked car in Noida, suffocation suspected

Noida, Aug 4 (IANS) Panic gripped the Sector-58 area of Noida on Monday afternoon after the bodies of two men were found inside a parked car, officials said.

The car was parked near a private biology institute close to Khoda. The car, bearing registration number UP 14 MT 8207, had reportedly been parked by the roadside for several hours.

According to officials, passersby grew suspicious when they noticed that the car had not moved for an unusually long time.

On looking closely through the windows, they saw two men lying motionless inside. The matter was immediately reported to the police.

A police team led by officers from the Sector-58 police station rushed to the spot. The car was found locked from the inside, and upon gaining entry, both occupants were discovered unresponsive.

They were declared dead and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Shukla said the police received information about the stationary car around 1.30 p.m.

“There were no visible injury marks on either body. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is received,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin (27), son of Ramgopal Sharma; and Lakshmi Shankar (50), son of Tuki Ram -- both residents of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad.

Preliminary information suggests the two were neighbours.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene to conduct a detailed examination of the vehicle and surrounding area.

As of now, no signs of foul play, struggle, or external injuries have been detected.

“The area is currently peaceful. We are investigating the matter from all possible angles. Appropriate legal steps will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem and forensic reports,” the police said.

Family members of both deceased individuals have been informed and have arrived at the location.

