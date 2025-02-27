Personal views, bit of ankle pain', Starc reveals reasons behind Champions Trophy absence

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Australia quick Mitchell Starc has revealed "ankle pain and personal reasons" were the reasons behind his decision to sit out the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The experienced pacer was initially included in Australia's squad but has withdrawn from the tournament, citing personal reasons, joining skipper Pat Cummins (ankle), fellow quick Josh Hazlewood (hip) and all-rounder Mitch Marsh (back) were already ruled out due to their respective injuries.

Starc elaborated on his withdrawal when speaking on the Willow Talk podcast in Australia and suggested that the main reason he decided not to play at the Champions Trophy was to ensure he would be available to feature in the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa in London in June.

"There are a few different reasons, some personal views. I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously we have the Test final coming up and a West Indies tour after that.

"There is some IPL cricket as well. But the main one at the top of my mind is the Test final. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then ready to go for the Test final," Starc said

Starc played a major role in helping Australia to their first World Test Championship title against India at The Oval in 2023 and has formed a formidable partnership with fellow quicks Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood in helping them qualify for this year's decider at Lord's.

"I remember (when the World Test Championship was introduced) thinking it doesn't mean much. But we got close to it and missed out, and watching it on TV we wanted to be part of it. Now we find ourselves sitting with a chance to win it for the second time on the trot," he added.

However, Starc's absence at the Champions Trophy hasn't been felt just yet, with the likes of Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis performing well as the Aussies commenced their tournament with a victory over arch-rival England.

A washout against South Africa has left Australia needing a win against Afghanistan in their final group match to reach the knockout stage of the event.

