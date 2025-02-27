Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser to Release Today

Salman Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for Sikandar, an action-packed thriller. After teasing his fans with a glimpse of his intense new look and sharing the poster, the makers have now officially announced the teaser release date.

The excitement has reached new heights as Nadiadwala Grandson, the production house behind Sikandar, made a big announcement on social media. The teaser will be released today, February 27, 2025, at exactly 3:33 PM, with the film set for an Eid 2025 release. Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming teaser.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. This film marks Salman Khan’s highly anticipated project after a gap of more than a year, following his last movie, Tiger 3. The movie also brings Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala back together after their 2014 hit Kick. Salman will be sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, who has received praise for her performances in Chhava and Pushpa 2: The Rule.