People should discuss on 50 years of 'Emergency', says MP CM; Digvijaya Singh calls it 'unnecessary'

Bhopal, June 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, organised a mock Parliament as part of its nationwide campaign on the anniversary of 50 years of imposition of Emergency in the country.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with state BJP President V.D. Sharma addressed the mock Parliament session.

During his speech, Chief Minister Yadav sought to know that why India needs to discuss about the Emergency after 50 years?

The Chief Minister asked this question from several participants at the programme, and listened to their responses to the question.

"When we gathered here to discuss on Emergency, we must know that why India should debate on such an incident that had happened 50 years ago," the Chief Minister said, adding that, former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency to remain in power.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav hit out at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of maintaining the same "dictatorial" attitude his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi did in 1975.

"The Congress blamed the Election Commission of India and the BJP for its repeated defeats in electoral battles, which means that they have no trust on India's democratic system and institutions. He had even torn the former PM Manmohan Singh-led Congress government's ordinance in public," the Chief Minister said.

Later, talking to media persons, CM Yadav said this event (mock Parliament) is being organised across the entire country to remember the atrocities that took place during the Emergency 50 years ago.

"In the Youth Parliament, both the ruling party and the opposition, all kinds of responsibilities exist in our Parliamentary system. The Youth Parliament organised the event very well. I want to acknowledge and appreciate this," he added.

Responding to the BJP's political campaign against the Emergency, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh expressed his disagreement and raised relevance over the need of discussion on the Emergency after 50 years of its imposition.

"This is the first time that a government has turned an issue into a nationwide political campaign for an entire year. This is a 50-year-old matter, yet for the past 11 years, under your government, there has been an undeclared Emergency," former Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh told IANS.

Earlier, a senior Congress leader Bhaskar Rao Rokde, who is state in-charge of the Indira Jyoti Abhiyan, had filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the BJP government's decision to mark the day (June 25) as 'murder of democracy'.

