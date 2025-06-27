Rath Yatra celebrated with devotion and grandeur in Odisha's Angul

Angul (Odisha), June 27 (IANS) The sacred festival of Rath Yatra was celebrated with great devotion and traditional splendor at Jagannath Temple in Dev Bhumi, Jindal Nagar, Angul, drawing thousands of devotees to witness the divine journey of the Chaturdha Murti -- Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Sudarshan.

The day commenced with Mangala Arati at the Anasara Bedi, followed by a series of age-old rituals like Mailam and Tadapa Lagi. Devotees thronged the temple premises from early morning, immersing themselves in spiritual chants and devotional hymns.

The highlight of the celebration was the grand Pahandi Bije procession, where the deities were ceremonially brought to their beautifully decorated chariots. The atmosphere was electric with the sounds of conch shells, gongs, and chants of “Haribol” reverberating through the air.

Adding to the sanctity of the occasion, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, accompanied by his wife Shallu Jindal and his mother, Savitri Jindal, MLA from Hisar, Haryana, actively participated in the rituals. Naveen Jindal performed the revered Chhera Pahanra -- the symbolic sweeping of the chariot platforms, a gesture of humility and devotion.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Jindal said, “I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone as Jagannath Yatra begins. I pray to the Lord for the welfare and happiness of all.”

At exactly 3 p.m., the much-awaited chariot pulling began. Hundreds of devotees and local villagers gathered with immense enthusiasm to pull the divine chariots -- a sacred act believed to bring blessings and prosperity.

Rath Yatra, celebrated in June-July, marks the journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to their aunt’s abode, the Gundicha Temple. The deities remain there for nine days before returning, symbolising love, unity, and devotion.

About 10,000 security personnel, including eight companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed to the seaside pilgrim town for the event.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.