Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Rekha Gupta's list of Ministers

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) As BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta takes oath as the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, she will have six ministers in her cabinet who will also be sworn in on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed the CM and her six ministers. A gazette notification was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, saying the appointments would be effective from the date they are sworn in.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will be sworn in as Delhi's fourth woman chief minister at a mega event at Ramlila Ground.

"The President is pleased to appoint Mrs. Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date she is sworn in," reads the notification signed by Praveen Kumar Rai, joint secretary.

The notification mentions the names of six MLAs who will be sworn in as ministers.

The names are: Parvesh Sahib Singh (won from the New Delhi constituency by defeating AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal), Ashish Sood (won from the Janakpuri constituency), Manjinder Singh Sirsa (won from the Rajouri Garden seat), Ravinder Indraj Singh (won from Bawana), Kapil Mishra (Karawal Nagar), and Pankaj Kumar Singh (Vikaspuri constituency).

As per the notification, these have been appointed as Ministers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date they are sworn in.

The grand oath-taking ceremony of the new Delhi Chief and ministers will take place around noon at the Ramlila Maidan where a large number of people are expected to participate.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a high-profile event, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet, and Chief Ministers from various states in attendance.

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta has expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their faith in her, saying "I will stand up to his expectations".

"PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker and daughter like me. I will stand up to his expectations. I want to thank the party leadership and PM Narendra Modi who showed immense faith in a commoner like me and bestowed such a big responsibility on me... My story can be an inspiration for every woman, that a common middle-class woman can also be given a chance to reach the top leadership of the party...," Gupta said.

In Delhi Assembly elections, BJP secured 48 seats out of 70 seats, while the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party won 22 seats. For the third successive time, Congress could not open its account.

