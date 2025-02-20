Huma Qureshi says ‘sister’ Patralekhaa makes ‘everything better’

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) On Patralekhaa’s 35th birthday on Thursday, Huma Qureshi penned a message for her “sister” and said that she makes everything better.

Huma took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Patralekhaa sitting at the dining table. A big chocolate cake is placed in front of her and the actress is seen making a victory sign as she smiles for the camera.

“To my sister ... you make everything better… @patralekhaa missing u on your bday,” Huma wrote as the caption.

She then shared a picture posing with Patralekhaa. In the image, the two actresses could be seen twinning in a white T-Shirt.

“To always slayin it like @patralekhaa,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Huma added another cute member to her family. The actress introduced the member Toosh Qureshi, a poodle, on social media.

She shared a video where the dog was running in the garden. The clip was accompanied by a still of Toosh lying in the bed.

"Our hearts are full .. Meet Toosh Qureshi .. Our jaan", Huma Qureshi wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi will next star in the highly-anticipated Kannada drama, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups". Touted to be a period gangster action film, the drama will see 'KGF' fame Yash as the lead. Additionally, Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Sudev Nair, Darell D'Silva, and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the movie's core cast.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations have produced the movie that was initially scheduled to be released in the cinema halls on 10th April 2025. However, later the release was postponed due to production delays.

The makers last month shared the teaser of "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" on Yash’s birthday, giving fans a glimpse of his rugged and intense look. The film is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The movie will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

