Vicky Kaushal: I still get ‘maar’ from my mom

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has talked about how so much has changed around him over the years and that he still gets “maar” from his mother, which has changed till date.

It was in 2012 when Vicky started his journey in acting with “Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana”. His first leading role was in the independent drama Masaan in 2015, following which he starred in Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0.

The actor gained stardom with his work in films such as “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, “Raazi”, “Manmarziyaan”, “Sardar Udham”, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”, “Sam Bahadur”, “Bad Newz” and his latest release “Chhaava”.

Talking about how he's been the same person since his maiden film to now considering so much has changed around him, Vicky told IANS: “One thing that hasn't changed till date is that I still get maar from my mom. And till the day that that's going to be there, everything's going to be remaining the same.”

His latest release, “Chhaava”, which is a historical action film based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, who is played by Vicky Kaushal. An adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Vicky paid his maiden visit to the iconic Raigad Fort. He also shared a few sneak peeks from his visit.

"Today on the occasion of #ChhatrapatiShivajiJayanti, I had the good fortune of paying my respects at #RaigadFort. It was my first time here and there couldn’t have been a better time to come and take blessings from Maharaj", he captioned the post.

He added, "Wishing you all a heartfelt Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti! Hail Jijau, Hail Shivray, Hail Shambhu!"

Vicky was accompanied by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare during his visit to the Raigad Fort. The fort served as the capital of the Great Maratha empire in the Indian subcontinent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.