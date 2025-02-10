'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi engages with students, encourages stress-free learning

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship event, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC), began on Monday at 11 a.m. at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi.

The initiative, aimed at reducing exam stress and promoting a positive outlook on learning, saw enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and parents.

The event was broadcast live across multiple platforms, allowing students nationwide to benefit from PM Modi's insights on exam preparation, stress management, and personal development.

Many students expressed how the interaction with the Prime Minister helped them stay motivated and stress-free while focussing on their academic goals.

Akanksha, a student from Kerala, recited a poem in front of PM Modi and described the experience as a "happy" one.

The Prime Minister, in turn, addressed the students on the pressure associated with exam scores.

"Our society is such that low grades create a tense environment in the house. This is something that you cannot teach your parents," he remarked, advising students to focus solely on their goals rather than external distractions.

Drawing an analogy from cricket, he said, "A batsman ignores the audience and distractions and only focuses on the ball."

PM Modi emphasised the importance of embracing challenges, stating, "You have to train your mind to understand how to challenge yourself. One should always push their limits."

He also spoke about the qualities of leadership, stating, "A leader becomes a leader when he practices what he preaches and understands the issues of the people."

Stressing the significance of earning respect, he added, "Respect cannot be demanded. Your behaviour will earn respect for you; people accept actions, not just words."

Another key highlight of the session was PM Modi's advice on maintaining good health during exams. He underlined the importance of sleep, saying, "Absence of illness does not mean we're healthy. Sleep is also dependent on nutrition. Medical science also emphasises the role of sleep."

Encouraging students to spend time in the morning sun, he asked them how often they did so. Two students from the Northeast responded that they regularly spent time in the sun during their morning assemblies due to the early sunrise in the region.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the significance of millet and vegetables in students' diets, especially during exams, reinforcing the importance of holistic well-being.

This year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' stands out with the participation of 36 students selected from various government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

These students not only had the opportunity to interact with PM Modi but also learned from motivational talks by experts from diverse fields.

PPC 2025 will feature seven insightful episodes, with renowned personalities such as Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru, Mary Kom, Vikrant Massey, and Rujuta Diwekar joining discussions on holistic development, managing pressures, and maintaining a positive mindset during exams.

With a record-breaking participation of 5 crore students, the initiative has transformed into a nationwide movement.

Over the years, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has evolved into a 'Jan Andolan,' inspiring collective engagement in the celebration of learning, personal growth, and student well-being. The 2025 edition continues to set new benchmarks, empowering students and educators to approach exams with confidence and enthusiasm.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.