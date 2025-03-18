Pandemonium in MP Assembly over alleged 'fake' encounter

Bhopal, March 18 (IANS) Pandemonium erupted in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly as the opposition raised slogans and staged a walkout over the alleged "fake" police encounter of an "innocent" tribal named Hiran in the forests of Mandla district.

Congress members termed the encounter as "fake", accusing the police of killing the tribal to meet their targets.

They demanded an investigation by a retired judge, with one Congress member stating, "On one hand, the government claims to eradicate Naxalism, while on the other, innocent tribals are being killed. Tribals are facing the worst atrocities in Madhya Pradesh."

Responding to the allegations, Minister of State for Home Narendra Shivaji Patel refuted the claims, asserting that the accusations against the police were baseless. He informed the Assembly that a magisterial inquiry had already been ordered into the matter.

However, Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria, who raised the issue, dismissed the magisterial inquiry as insufficient, reiterating the demand for an investigation by a retired judge.

"A tribal cannot be a Naxal," he said.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar further demanded that the government must provide a job and financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to the victim's family.

To which Minister Patel responded by stating that the Chief Minister had already extended help to the victim's family and assured them that they would receive the benefits of all government schemes.

He also noted that the magisterial inquiry was addressing 11 key aspects of the case.

Leader of the Opposition criticised the government's stance, pointing out discrepancies in statements.

He said that while the Chief Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh in assistance, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the Minister of State for Home were labelling the tribal as a “Naxalite".

The minister's reply sparked uproar from both ruling and opposition parties, with Congress MLAs raising slogans against the government and staging a walkout in protest.

Hiran, a resident of Mandla was killed in an operation launched by Hawk Forces and state police on March 13 afternoon in the Kisli forest area of Mandla district. The forces had claimed they had successfully neutralised a Maoist. The encounter began on Sunday (March 9) afternoon at Chimta Forest Camp, located on the Mandla-Balaghat border. The operation extended into the late evening, and resulted in the death of Hiran Singh, who according to the forces was a “Naxal”. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday evening announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to Bisro Bai, the widow of Hiran.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.