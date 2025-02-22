Pakistan focused more on hosting Champions Trophy than thinking about building a good team: Danish Kaneria

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Ahead of the blockbuster clash against India on Sunday, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for emphasising too much on hosting the Champions Trophy rather than building a strong team for the tournament.

Pakistan suffered a bumpy start in their first ICC home tournament since 1996 as they lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in the opener in Karachi. The veteran bowler also lashed out at PCB for creating controversy on India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the eight-team spectacle.

"Pakistan focused more on hosting the Champions Trophy than thinking about building a good team. They messed up big time. They don't focus on their cricket and create controversy on India not coming to Pakistan despite knowing that a hybrid model will be followed in the tournament. Recently, Pakistan failed to beat West Indies in the Test series. In the Tri-Nation Series, they lost too on home soil," Kaneria told IANS.

"There is no combination in the team, they have kept required players out of the squad. They did so with Fakhar Zaman due to his statement (against PCB) and now brought him back into the team. He was a key member of this team and has proven that in the past," he added.

Pakistan attack will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf while Abrar Ahmed is the sole specialist spinner in their squad with Khushdil Shah and Salman Agha contributing with part-time spin.

The 44-year-old further highlighted Pakistan's weakness in batting and bowling departments and said there is no quality spinner in their attack.

"Pakistan have many issues, they have brought in Imam-ul-Haq as Fakhar's replacement. There are two or three players who are good but apart from them, I don't see anyone. They don't have a good bowling attack. Shaheen's pace has dropped, Haris Rauf is unpredictable as he can concede 100 to 80 runs in a match and he hasn't picked his line and length. Abrar Ahmed is an average spinner, he is no genius... I think Noman Ali should play in ODIs as Pakistan have no quality spinner in the format," Kaneria said.

