Owaisi brothers hoist Tricolour in Hyderabad on I-Day

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother and party floor leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, hoisted the national flag to mark the 79th Independence Day.

Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the flag at the famous Madina Circle near historic Charminar

The Hyderabad MP was joined by local leaders and workers of AIMIM and the traders of the area.

Asaduddin Owaisi also hoisted the tricolour at the girls’ madrasa ‘Jamiatul Mominath’ in Moghalpura.

Burka-clad girl students sang the national anthem. The girls also recited ‘Sare Jahan se accha…”.

Holding the national flag in their hands, the students also raised the slogan ‘Hindustan hamara hai’ when Asaduddin Owaisi reached the madrasa.

The madrasa management accorded the MP a warm welcome and felicitated him on the occasion.

The MP took to ‘X’ to post “Youm Azaadi Mubarak”. Along with his greetings on Independence Day, he also posted a few lines from the poem “ai khaak-e-hind teri azmat mein kya gumaan hai” by eminent Urdu poet Chakbast Brij Narayan.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Floor Leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, unfurled the national flag at Barrister Fatima Owaisi KG to PG Campus, Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, is an MLA from the Chandrayangutta constituency. He has set up schools at various places in the old city where free education is provided to children from poor families.

The students, teachers and other staff members participated in the celebrations.

AIMIM Party Joint Secretary, S.A. Hussain Anwar, hoisted the Tricolour at party headquarters, Darussalam. Party leaders and workers participated in the programme.

The party MLAs and other leaders also participated in flag hoisting at various places in Hyderabad.

The party has seven MLAs in the Telangana Assembly, all are from Hyderabad. Its lone MP is Asaduddin Owaisi, who represents the Hyderabad constituency in the Lok Sabha.

