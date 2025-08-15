Coolie Karnataka Box Office: Rajinikanth Storm Smashes Leo, Salaar, Pushpa 2 Records!

Rajinikanth is among the few celebrities in the country whose box office collections remain unaffected by reviews. His latest film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been receiving average and below-average reviews from critics, with many feeling that the movie is not up to the standards set by the director with Vikram, Master, and other films.

So far, the impact of negative reviews doesn't seem to affect Coolie, and the collections of the film already show the same. Everyone knows the love Rajinikanth receives in the state of Karnataka, a state where he was born. Before he emerged as the stylish superstar from Tamil Nadu, Rajni had his roots set in the state of Karnataka, and thanks to the presence of Upendra and Rachita Ram, Coolie is wreaking havoc in the entire state.

Especially in Bengaluru, on the second day, Coolie has experienced unprecedented success. 576 Filling Fast/Sold Out shows in the entire city. This is a massive record, and such a feat has not been achieved even by pan-Indian biggies like Pushpa 2, Salaar, and other films. The feat goes on to show how big Rajni is in Karnataka, and Coolie, despite its mixed reviews, is holding stronger than ever only because of Rajni's massive star power.

Even on the opening day, Coolie amassed Rs.14.2 crores gross in Karnataka, which turned out to be the highest-ever opener for Kollywood, surpassing Leo. In all likelihood, Coolie's rampage at the box office will continue until Sunday, and even though the magic number of hitting Rs.1000 crores seems highly unlikely, Coolie will surely enter in the record books of Indian cinema.