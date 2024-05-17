Over 800 diagnosed with hypertension in Gujarat's Chhoteudepur in six weeks

Chhotaudepur, May 17 (IANS) More than 800 cases of hypertension have been reported in Udaipur's Chhotaudepur district within one-and-a-half-month.

Additionally, a recent health check-up camp for government employees revealed that 295 out of 3,471 employees were diagnosed with hypertension.

Chhotaudepur has a significant tribal population, primarily comprising communities like the Rathwa, Bhil, and Naikda tribes.

World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17, aims to raise awareness about hypertension.

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a medical condition where the force of the blood against the artery walls is consistently too high. This condition can lead to serious health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

From April to May 15, the District Health Department conducted non-communicable disease diagnosis camps every Friday at various sub-centers, screening 30,385 people. Out of these, 875 were found to be hypertensive.

District Health Department also organised health diagnosis camps for government employees. The initiative, stressing the moral responsibility of maintaining employee health, found 295 hypertensive patients among 3,471 employees screened, officials shared.

Experts attribute the rise in hypertension to modern lifestyle changes.

C. B. Choubisa, District Health Officer, emphasised that "hypertension can be managed with proper diagnosis, regular medication, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle changes".

He stressed the importance of regular blood pressure checks, particularly from age 30, due to increased stress and sedentary habits.

"Once a concern for older adults, it is now prevalent among younger individuals, with significant cases reported among those aged 20 to 30. The shift is largely due to increased stress and decreased physical activity," Choubisa added.

He advocated for regular exercise and a healthy daily routine as effective measures against hypertension.

A combination of factors can cause hypertension. Primary hypertension, the most common type, typically develops gradually over years and is influenced by genetic predisposition, aging, obesity, physical inactivity, a high-sodium diet, excessive alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and chronic stress.

Secondary hypertension, which occurs more suddenly, is often due to underlying conditions such as kidney disease, adrenal gland tumors, thyroid problems, and illegal drugs like cocaine.

