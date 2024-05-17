Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW issues second notice to CM Kejriwal's PS

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday issued a second notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar to appear before it in connection with the assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar was asked to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday, however, it is likely that he will skip the summons.

"We have issued a second summon today to Kumar through the police, regarding his appearance before the NCW concerning the alleged assault on AAP MP Maliwal," said NCW chief Rekha Sharma while addressing a press conference

"We could have personally gone there (Kumar's residence) today, it's not as though we are waiting for him (Kumar)," said Sharma.

Divulging details about the incident, Sharma said that the NCW took immediate action after learning about it from social media.

"I closely monitored the situation, spoke to Maliwal and encouraged her to come forward and file a complaint. I believe she was traumatised because no one would have expected her to be assaulted in such a manner at her party leader's residence," said the NCW chief.

"She is an MP who has consistently advocated for women's issues. I assured her of my support and encouraged her to speak out and file a complaint. After careful consideration, she decided to file a complaint," said Sharma.

"I spoke with the Commissioner of Police, who informed me about the charges under sections 308, 341, 354 D, 306, and 309 IPC mentioned in the FIR," said Sharma.

According to sources, Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that while she was waiting in the drawing room at the Chief Minister's residence, his PS Bibhav Kumar came and without any provocation, slapped and also punched her in the abdomen.

"I entered the drawing room and was waiting there. Bibhav arrived and began to verbally abuse me. Without any provocation, he repeatedly slapped me... I yelled, pleading for him to stop and let me go, but he persisted in assaulting me while hurling insults in Hindi," the AAP MP said in the statement recorded by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

"He issued threats, saying things like 'dekh lenge, nipta denge'. He struck me on the chest, face, stomach, and lower part of my body. I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone. Eventually, I managed to escape and ran out of the room, calling the police for help," sources quoted Maliwal as saying in the statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.