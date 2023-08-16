Over 1.4 cr families to get free Annapurna kits every month in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 16 (IANS) More than 1.04 crore families will get a free Annapura kit every month which will include pulses, sugar, salt, edible oil, chilli, coriander and turmeric included in the food packet after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Annapurna Food Packet Yojana.

The scheme was launched on Tuesday on the occasion of Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gehlot said that the state government was taking its decisions with an intention to provide maximum relief to the masses. He said that more than 1.04 crore families in the state will be distributed free Annapurna Food packets every month under this scheme.

Gehlot was addressing the launch ceremony of this scheme at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur and distributed the food packets to the beneficiaries. He said that the state government was taking decisions with a focus on the poor, which were now being discussed across the country. The state government by bringing all the public welfare schemes on the ground has provided relief to the general public. These public welfare schemes are not freebies, but it is the responsibility of the democratic government towards the general public, he said.

Towards realising the resolution of ‘No One Sleeps Hungry’, this Annapurna Food Packet containing one kilogram each of chana dal, sugar and iodised salt, one litre soybean refined edible oil, 100 gm each of chilli powder and coriander powder and 50gms from turmeric, which will be given free through PoS machine.

The Chief Minister said that many needy families are deprived as the Government of India has fixed the maximum limit in the National Food Security Scheme.

During Covid, after a survey of destitute families, around 32 lakh NFSA and non-NFSA families were provided economic assistance of Rs 5,500.

He said that those non-NFSA families, who were given economic assistance during Covid, will also be provided free ration kits in the Annapurna ration kit scheme.

He urged the Central government instead of extending the ration distribution by six months again and again, and that it should be implemented in a regular manner. He said that the commission of ration dealers distributing Annapurna food packets has been increased to Rs 10 from Rs 4 per packet.

The Chief Minister said that new districts have been made in the state, which will speed up the administrative and financial work. "Law has been made in the state guaranteeing minimum income and the Right to Health, which is not there in any other state in the country. Law has been made for the welfare and security of Gig workers."

He said restoring the Old Pension Scheme for the government employees was being discussed in the entire country. Social security pension of minimum of Rs 1,000 per month was being given to one crore people in the state. Besides this, a provision has been made of an auto increase of 15 per cent every year. In the first phase, 40 lakh girls and women are being given smartphones under the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana.

Gehlot said that the state government was moving with a vision to include Rajasthan in the list of leading states by 2030. Participation of all the people of the state was important in this. He said that the formal launch of Mission 2030 will take place soon and a vision document will be prepared.

The Chief Minister said, "It is our target that the state moves ahead in all the sectors."

