BJP fields widow of soldier killed in 2021 Kashmir terror attack as candidate for Dhupguri bypolls

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday announced that it has fielded Tapasi Roy, the widow of CRPF jawan Jagannath Roy who died during a terrorist attack in Kashmir in March 2021, as the party's candidate for the Septemeber 5 bypolls to the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Interestingly, Tapasi Roy was seen at public rallies of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

Reacting to the announcement, Tapasi Roy said that it was beyond her imagination for her to be fielded as a candidate for the by-election.

“My husband dedicated his life for the country. If elected I will try and work for the common people. I want to work for the development of the local healthcare system. I want to work for the development of women. I want people to bless me in the elections.” she said.

The Dhupguri bypolls will be a three-cornered fight between the state's ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP and CPI(M).

The Congress has not fielded a candidate, but will support CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy.

Trinamool Congress has fielded Nirmal Chandra Roy, a professorwho hails from the Rajbanshi community.

The counting for the polls is slated on September 8.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of the BJP legislator Bishnu Pada Roy on July 25.

He came to Kolkata to participate in the monsoon session of the West Bengal assembly and was admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of chest pain.

He passed away soon after hospitalisation.

He was a first-time MLA and also the first elected BJP legislator from Dhupguri .

He was elected in 2021 after defeating the Trinamool Congress MLA Mitali Roy.

