Over 12 detained for violence in Bihar's Rohtas

Patna, March 18 (IANS) Property dispute between two groups turned violent in Sasaram city of Bihar's Rohtas district and over 12 people have been arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

Both the clashing groups pelted stones and fired several rounds at each other on Monday night.

"As soon as we received the information about the dispute, we sent a large number of police force led by Sasaram SDPO Dilip Kumar to control the situation," said Roshan Kumar, SP of Rohtas.

He said raids were conducted at multiple locations, including the house of Deputy Mayor Satyavati Devi.

"Over a dozen suspects were detained. Weapons and cartridges were seized from Deputy Mayor's house," he added.

"Some people have been taken into custody and an investigation is underway," he said.

Earlier, in the Araria and Munger districts, two ASI rank officers were killed by the mob.

In response to the rising crime rate and increasing attacks on police officers, the Bihar Police has now adopted a stricter approach and given the state police force a "free hand" to crack down on criminals.

Kundan Krishnan, Additional Director General of Police (headquarters), announced that law enforcement officers would take strict action against criminals without hesitation.

ADGP Krishnan stated: "If a criminal shows a 'katta' (country-made pistol) to the police, they will have the right to strictly deal with them instead of challenging them."

The liquor and sand mafia are suspected to be behind several recent attacks on law enforcement.

The police have faced violent resistance from anti-social elements in multiple districts.

Kundan Krishnan, ADG (Law and Order) revealed that between March 13 to 15, Bihar Police responded to over 13,000 incidents within 14 minutes on average and handled 70,000 distress calls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.