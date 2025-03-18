Justin Bieber, wife Hailey spend time together at Disneyland after his cryptic posts

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber enjoyed a day away at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Recently, Justin, 31, shared a carousel of photos with his wife, and friends enjoying some attractions during a visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One photo shows Justin and Hailey sitting together on a roller coaster with a couple of friends visible in the row behind them. Another includes the couple playfully holding up their blasters as they take on the interactive “Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters” attraction.

Two more photos are selfies of the couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blue, in August 2024, looking happy in Mickey and Minnie ears, including one on what appears to be the park's main thoroughfare, Main Street, U.S.A.

As per ‘People’, the photos from their outing were posted the same day the ‘Stay’ singer shared cryptic messages on his Instagram Stories, where he admitted he felt as though he was “drowning” and must strive to “let hate go”.

“I was always told when I was a kid not to hate”, the post began. “But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it”.

The post went on to say that he felt as though he had a “drowning" feeling but felt “unsafe to acknowledge it”.

“I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it’s there”, the message concluded. “How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?” The ominous post came just weeks after the ‘Ghost’ singer’s appearance and behavior sparked allegations of drug use.

However, in a statement first published by TMZ on February 23, a representative for the singer spoke out, calling any narratives about Justin’s health or allegations of drug use false and "exhausting”.

The representative added that the past year had been “very transformative” since the singer has “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.