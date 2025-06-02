Tourist Family OTT: Streaming on Jio Hotstar from Today June 2

Tamil hit film Tourist Family, starring veteran actors Simran and Sasikumar, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar starting June 2. The movie, which turned out to be a surprise box office hit with over ₹80 crore worldwide gross, has made its OTT debut despite still performing strongly in theatres.

Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, the film was completed in just 35 days with a modest budget of ₹8 crore, and was produced under the banners of Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment by Nazerath Pasilan, Magesh Raj Pasilan, and Yuvraj Ganesan.

The story centers on a Tamil couple from Sri Lanka, Dharmadas (played by Sasikumar) and Vasanthi Das (Simran), who are forced to illegally migrate to India with their two sons after the economic collapse in Sri Lanka post-COVID. They find shelter in a cramped colony in Chennai, supported by Vasanthi’s brother Prakash (Yogi Babu), who warns them to stay low-profile. However, the warm-hearted family starts bonding with the locals, reminding the community of forgotten values and humanity.

The plot thickens when a bomb blast occurs nearby, and police begin suspecting the newcomers. The film explores whether Dharmadas’ family is truly involved, or if they are scapegoats in a larger issue.

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Tilak, Bhagavathy Perumal, Mithun Jaishankar, and Kamlesh, each playing key roles that contribute to the emotional and social depth of the story.

'Tourist Family' is now streaming on Jio Hotstar from June 2.