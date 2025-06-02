JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers List Released: Rajit Gupta Secures AIR 1

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 today. Rajit Gupta, representing the IIT Delhi zone, secured the coveted All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) by scoring an impressive 332 out of 360 marks.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and access the final answer keys on the official JEE Advanced website: jeeadv.ac.in. The computer-based exam was conducted on May 18, 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025 Topper: Rajit Gupta

Rajit Gupta not only topped the JEE Advanced but also secured a 100 percentile in both sessions of the JEE Main examination earlier this year, showcasing consistent excellence.

Top 10 Rank Holders in the Common Rank List (CRL)

Here is the list of the top 10 rankers in the Common Rank List (CRL):

Rajit Gupta

Saksham Jindal

Majid Mujahid Husain

Parth Mandar Vartak

Ujjwal Kesari

Akshat Kumar Chaurasia

Sahil Mukesh Deo

Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya

Arnav Singh

Vadlamudi Lokesh

For comparison, last year’s topper, Ved Lahoti, had scored 355 out of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced 2025 Ranking Criteria

To be included in the Common Rank List, candidates must clear subject-wise and overall qualifying marks. The total score is the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry across two papers.

Maximum total marks: 360 (180 per paper)

Maximum marks per subject:

Mathematics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Physics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Chemistry: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Candidates must meet minimum marks in each subject as well as overall to qualify for the rank list.

What’s Next? JoSAA Counselling to Begin June 3

Qualified candidates will now move on to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process. This is the gateway to admissions in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The registration and choice filling for JoSAA counselling starts on June 3, 2025.

For all updates, students are advised to visit the official JEE Advanced website regularly.