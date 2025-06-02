Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune Booked by Bengaluru Police – Here’s What Happened

A fresh controversy has emerged around One8 Commune, the upscale pub owned by Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli, after authorities booked a case for violating public health norms. Located on the bustling MG Road in Bengaluru, the establishment reportedly lacks a designated smoking zone, prompting the Cubbon Park Police to register a case against the restaurant.

This isn’t the first time One8 Commune has drawn regulatory attention. The pub has previously been on the radar for multiple violations. In July last year, an FIR was filed for keeping the premises open beyond the stipulated hours. The action came following noise complaints from residents, which led to a city-wide inspection drive by the Cubbon Park Police targeting restaurants, bars, and pubs.

During the crackdown, police found that One8 Commune, along with Empire Restaurant on Church Street and Pangeo Bar & Restaurant on Brigade Road, remained open until 1:30 AM, well past the legally allowed closing time. Consequently, FIRs were filed against all three establishments for flouting government regulations.

The troubles didn’t end there. In December of the same year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued fresh notices to One8 Commune over fire safety violations, highlighting lapses in adhering to mandatory safety protocols.

The series of infractions has once again brought Kohli’s pub into the spotlight, raising serious questions about its compliance with civic and safety norms in the city.