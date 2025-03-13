Top 10 Courtroom Movies on OTT in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam

The recently out Telugu film "Court" has been causing ripples, and its premiere shows have been receiving tremendous response. As "Court" is gearing up to hit screens on Friday, March 14, let us consider some of the best courtroom dramas in Indian films.

These films are not only gripping and impactful but also provide an insight into the Indian judicial system. Here are the best 10 courtroom dramas that you shouldn't miss:

Bangaru Talli - This Telugu film on Aha is about a 15-year-old murder case being reopened and some gripping courtroom drama.

Nandi - This Telugu film, which can be found on Hotstar, is about a man who is falsely accused of a crime and how he tries to clear his name.

Janaganamana - This Telugu film, which can be found on Netflix, is a gripping courtroom drama with plenty of twists and turns.

Oh My God 2 - This film, which is released on Netflix and Hotstar in Hindi, deals with the topic of sex education and has some gripping courtroom scenes.

Section 375 - This film, which can be seen on Amazon Prime and Hotstar in Hindi, deals with the misuse of rape laws in India.

Jolly LLB 2 - This Hindi film, which can be seen on Hotstar, is about a small lawyer who accepts a high-profile case.

Neru - This Telugu-dubbed Malayalam film is about a blind woman who fights for justice after she is raped. It can be watched on Hotstar.

Mulq - This film, which won awards, is about a Muslim family fighting against terrorism. It can be watched on Amazon Prime in Hindi.

Pink - The Telugu remake of the film, "Vakeel Saab," was not quite the same as the original. The Hindi version is streamed on Hotstar.

Jai Bhim - Starring Suriya, this is a true story-based film that is streaming on Amazon Prime in Telugu.

Both of these films give us a glimpse into the Indian justice system and raise issues surrounding justice, morality, and the human condition. They are both strong films that every Indian should watch and be aware of.

