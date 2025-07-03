Thug Life OTT Release: Minor Relief for Kamal Haasan Film on Netflix?

In a sudden move, the OTT giant Netflix has released Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's collaborative film, Thug Life, on its platform. There were a lot of rumors in the past few weeks over when the film will be dropped. During the promotions of the movie, Kamal Haasan made several public appearances. revealed that the film would only release on OTT after eight weeks of its theatrical release.

Thug Life OTT: Kamal Haasan Film Deemed Not So Bad by Fans

But, considering how its theatrical run had gone, Netflix decided to scrap the initial deal and even demanded a cut from the original amount they had signed up for. Also, Thug Life had to pay compensation for multiplexes because of this decision. Thug Life was released on OTT after much debate about how fans would react to it on Netflix.

Surprisingly, a portion of the OTT audience is responding very positively to the film. Even though one can assume that this kind of a reaction is common after the release of any big-budgeted film that flopped in the theaters, the positive responses coming for Thug Life are slowly growing with each passing hour.

Nobody is calling Thug Life a wonderful masterpiece or comparing it to Nayagan, but the OTT reviews for the film have been middling so far, with people calling it "not so bad" and saying it didn't deserve the flak it got during its release. While some of it might be true, Thug Life did disappoint movie buffs and fans who were expecting outstanding drama from two masters of Indian cinema.

Thug Life is now streaming on Netflix, and you can watch the film in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam besides Tamil.