Sammelanam OTT Releases February 20

Sammelanam, the upcoming Tollywood film, is set to release directly on OTT. The movie stars Priya Vadlamani, Ganaditya, Vinay Abhishek, Srikanth Gurram, Nootakki Bindu Bhargavi, and others in key roles. Directed by Tharun Mahadev and produced by Sunayani B. and Saket J., Sammelanam is a romantic love story inspired by the book of the same name.

Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped the trailer, which promises a youthful entertainer full of emotions, drama, and compelling twists. The film will be available for streaming starting February 20.

With its fresh storyline, relatable characters, and engaging performances, Sammelanam is expected to capture the hearts of romantic drama lovers.