Delhi CM Oath Ceremony: Where to Watch Live, Who is the CM Candidate, and Other Details

After winning the Delhi elections with a resounding majority, BJP is taking its time to announce the CM candidate. With several names doing the rounds, the winning party is keeping the suspense brewing over who will be Delhi’s next CM.

Amid all the candidate drama, the oath-taking ceremony for Delhi CM is set to take place on February 20th at Ramlila Maidan. Various film stars, spiritual leaders, and others will attend the prestigious event.

BJP won the elections with a thumping majority by winning 48 out of the 70 seats whereas the AAP managed to win just 22 seats. It was a direct clash between the AAP and the BJP and it was the latter who emerged victorious.

Some top candidates for the Delhi CM position include Parvesh Varma and Rekha Gupta. Parvesh Varma, who defeated Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, was the leading name but there were reports floating around over BJP pulling off a surprise by announcing a female candidate.

It’s also interesting to note that the last time the BJP was in power in Delhi, it was a woman CM in charge and it was none other than the late Sushma Swaraj. So, going by that sentiment, the party might just opt to announce Rekha Gupta as its CM.

With just a couple of days to go for the swearing-in ceremony, the announcement from the ruling party is expected anytime soon.

