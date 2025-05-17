Retro OTT Release: Suriya's Film to Stream Early on Netflix from June 5th?

There were high expectations from both Tamil and Telugu audiences for Suriya's last release, Retro. Coming off from the failure of Kanguva, Suriya badly needed a box-office hit, and Karthik Subbaraj appeared as the right candidate for the star to register a hit after quite a while.

But that didn't turn out to be the case, as Retro, despite getting decent reviews, failed to impress audiences. While fans of the actor and director Karthik Subbaraj lapped up the film, the movie couldn't make the general audiences come to the screens, and this ended up being the biggest problem for Retro.

Critical acclaim for the film was also met with rebuttal over why directors should aim to make movies that impress everyone instead of showcasing their skills and impressing critics. This social media debate is valid; films are made for audiences, not critics, and audiences will make them blockbusters.

Karthik Subbaraj's skill as a filmmaker is undeniable, and Retro certainly had its moments, particularly in the first half. Suriya pulled off some scenes with the charisma that only he possesses, and this is the strength of Karthik Subbaraj. While immersing the actors in his gangster world, Karthik Subbaraj never forgets to incorporate their famous mannerisms into certain scenes. The cast really worked big time with Retro, and if it wasn't for the wobbly second half, Retro might have worked excellently in the theaters.

Retro OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Suriya's Film Online?

There were rumors initially about Retro opting for an eight-week window between the theatrical and its streaming release. The movie's release in the North Belt prompted this decision. For long, Suriya has been targeting the Hindi market by promoting his movies over there. The same happened with Retro, but coming to its OTT release, something seems to have changed.

The makers, who had initially opted for an eight-week window, are now planning to release the movie on OTT soon. Retro's streaming partner is Netflix, and if reports are accurate, Retro could be available on OTT in the first week of June. Netflix has many OTT releases available, and Retro is included among them. We have not yet received an official announcement regarding Retro's release on June 5th.