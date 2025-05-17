If ceasefire was delayed, Pak would have been wiped off: Swami Rambhadracharya

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Renowned spiritual leader and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya made a bold statement on Saturday, asserting that had the ceasefire between India and Pakistan been delayed by even a couple of days, Pakistan could have been "wiped off the global map."

Addressing media persons, he said, "If the ceasefire understanding was delayed by 1-2 days, Pakistan would have been erased from the global map."

When asked about Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, he said, "It was very good and we have taken the revenge for the killing of innocent people."

Quoting a mantra from a scripture, he said, even our religion shows that the wicked should be taught a lesson.

He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Swami Rambhadracharya also said that he recently met with top officials of the armed forces and told them that the country wants Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back.

On Santana Dharma, he said those opposing it will face ruin.

When asked how he felt after receiving the award, Swami Rambhadracharya said, "I feel like a student who has scored 100 per cent marks. I feel like my 76-year-long hard work for knowledge has become successful. I am now encouraged to write more scriptures."

Swami Rambhadracharya proudly shared that he has penned four epics in Sanskrit.

Swami Rambhadracharya said he wants to enlighten the virtue of the goddess of Vedic sanskriti in the hearts of 140 crore people of the country.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu, on Friday, conferred the spiritual guru with the 58th Jnanpith Award for his invaluable contributions in the field of literature and social service.

Hailing the spiritual guru, President Murmu said that he has set an inspiring example of excellence.

The President praised his multi-faceted contributions and said that he has rendered extraordinary service to literature and society with his divine vision.

