Retro OTT Release on Netflix on May 31

Suriya and Pooja Hegde's blockbuster film Retro is all set to release on Netflix on May 31. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro hit theatres on May 1 and became the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career, collecting nearly ₹250 crore so far.

Netflix confirmed the OTT release through an official announcement. Despite an average response in Telugu states, the film received a strong reception in other languages and has earned ₹235 crore within the first 18 days. It surpassed Suriya’s previous hits like 24 (₹157 crore), Singam 2 (₹122 crore), 7th Sense (₹113 crore), Kanguva (₹106 crore), and Sikander (₹95 crore).

Retro is a romantic action gangster drama where Suriya plays Kannan, a powerful gangster. The story revolves around Parivel, raised by gangster Thilakan (Joju George), who builds an empire with Kannan. A dispute over a goldfish deal causes a rift between them. Parivel lands in jail for five years due to Thilakan's actions. Meanwhile, his lover Rukmini (Pooja Hegde) leaves him.

Upon release, Parivel escapes from prison to find Rukmini, who is living on an island near the Andamans. Coincidentally, Thilakan also arrives on the island for another deal. There, a gang led by Rajvel Dora (Nassar) and his son Michael controls the area. The story unfolds with secrets about Parivel’s past, the mystery of the goldfish, and whether he will reunite with Rukmini.

Retro promises action, emotion, and suspense—streaming soon on Netflix.