Pyaar Ka Professor OTT Release: Streaming on February 14 on Amazon MX Player

The new web series Pyaar Ka Professor is set to release on Amazon MX Player on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day. Starring Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva in lead roles, the show brings a fresh and unconventional storyline to viewers. Directed by Akshay Choubey, this romantic comedy promises a unique blend of humor and romance that hasn't been explored before. The trailer for the series has sparked curiosity, giving viewers a glimpse of the intriguing plot. Available for free streaming, the series is expected to attract a young audience looking for lighthearted entertainment.

Pyaar Ka Professor will be available for streaming on Amazon MX Player starting February 14, 2025, making it a perfect Valentine's Day treat for audiences. The series is set to offer an engaging mix of romance and comedy, and the platform has confirmed that the show will be free to watch, further expanding its accessibility.

The plot of Pyaar Ka Professor revolves around Pranav Sachdeva's character, Vaibhav, who runs a coaching class at night, teaching single men how to understand body language and social cues in order to build romantic connections. Sandeepa Dhar plays Malika, an integral part of the story. Initially leaning toward comedy, the series takes an unexpected turn when a politician, struggling with public speaking, seeks Vaibhav’s help. This shift in direction introduces new challenges and comedic situations, pushing the narrative forward.

With an experienced cast led by Sandeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva, and directed by Akshay Choubey in his debut, Pyaar Ka Professor aims to offer a unique take on romantic comedies. Its offbeat premise and engaging storyline make it a must-watch for those seeking something different this Valentine’s Day.