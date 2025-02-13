Labuschagne's form 'alarming sign' for Australia ahead of WTC final, opines Finch

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Former captain Aaron Finch opined that Australia should consider dropping Marnus Labuschagne for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June, citing his extended lean form as a reason he should no longer be included.

With recent successful debuts from Sam Konstas, Beau Webster and Josh Inglis, Australia face tough selection decisions for the final as competition for batting spots intensifies.

Travis Head, who opened in Sri Lanka, mentioned that he expects Konstas to reclaim his spot at the top of the order against South Africa, while Cameron Green is also in contention to play as a specialist batter as he recovers from the back surgery that sidelined him this season.

This puts Labuschagne under significant pressure for his place, having managed just one century in his last 51 Test innings and averaging 31.54 since the start of 2023. It's the first time since establishing himself in 2019 that he faces such scrutiny.

"I've gone with Cameron Green or Josh Inglis. They're at No. 3," Finch said on ESPN's Around The Wicket when the panel was asked to pick their XIs for the WTC final.

"And the reason is, I just think that (Labuschagne's form) is such a concern because it's been over four series. If it's over two or three, I think that you can say, you know what, he's just around the corner. But the fact that it's been four, to me, that's a really alarming sign.

"Josh Inglis, I think to get him into the side, he will get that opportunity. Or if Cameron Green is healthy, he just provides so much extra to that bowling line-up as well as with the batting. He's got the ability to bat anywhere in the order."

However, Michael Clarke and Callum Ferguson kept Labuschagne in their sides for the decider, although Clarke noted that it could be a make-or-break situation for him.

"I hope they pick him for the Test Championship (final). It's completely different conditions against a different team. He's played a lot of county cricket. He knows English conditions as well as anyone," Clarke said.

"Remember, he bats in the hardest place as well. I think No. 3 is the hardest place to bat in Test cricket. You're right, the numbers don't tell a lie. He's out of form. He's due.

"And to me, I reckon the Test Championship...could be his last opportunity. Going to West Indies, I would like to think that's an opportunity to give a young player a go if Marnus makes no runs in this Test Championship. If he does, then no doubt he holds his spot because he's been a wonderful player," he added.

Meanwhile, Ferguson included both Labuschagne and Green, with the latter batting at No. 6 and providing support for the frontline bowlers.

"I'm backing the four bowlers in to get the job done in a one-off hit out in a Test match," he said.

"We didn't use Mitch Marsh a lot over the last few years. He's been in that No. 6 position. So we've played effectively without that stone cold all-rounder in that position, bowling 10 overs a day. So that's how I see it."

Stand-in captain Steven Smith backed Labuschagne to overcome his slump, drawing parallels to his own experience of being low on runs before scoring four centuries in his last five matches.

"Marn's similar to me, in a way," Smith said. "I've said this a lot of times about myself, there's a difference between being out of form and out of runs.

"I don't think he's out of form, personally. I've watched him train, I've watched him play, and a lot of the things that he's done so well are there. He knows he'd love to score more runs, we'd love him to score more runs, but in my opinion, it's just around the corner."

