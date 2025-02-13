Ishwak Singh unveils fresh side of romance in ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who has showcased his acting prowess in projects such as Patal Lok, Rocket Boys and Berlin, is all set to showcase his softer side with the film “Tumko Meri Kasam”.

For Ishwak, it’s an opportunity to dive into an emotionally rich character whose journey is defined by love, longing, and deep personal transformation.

“I have portrayed characters who have experienced love before, but this time, romance is the very essence of the story. It’s not just about fleeting moments of passion; it’s about the emotional depth that love brings into a person’s life. That’s what sets this apart from anything I’ve done before,” shares Ishwak.

A major highlight of this romantic journey is the music, which plays an integral role in shaping the film’s emotional arc. The soundtrack, Berang, is doing well online.

“I’m truly humbled by the incredible love Berang has received online. The music in the film enhanced my performance in ways I never anticipated, it’s evocative and intricately interwoven with the narrative, driving the story forward.

“Every lyric, every melody, and every vocal nuance added depth to my character, vividly bringing out his inner turmoil. I’m confident that the soundtrack of Tumko Meri Kasam will garner just as much adoration, each song is a masterpiece, _says Ishwak

Songs are penned by writer director of the film Vikram Bhatt and composed by Prateek Walia.

The upcoming movie ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, directed by Vikram Bhatt, is set to release in theatres on March 21.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol. Tumko Meri Kasam is an intense drama loosely inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a nationwide chain of fertility clinics.

Vikram has earlier directed a slew of films including the superhit massy entertainer ‘Ghulam’, ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, and ‘Kasur’.

