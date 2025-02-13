Blake Lively seeks Justin Baldoni’s phone records in pursuit for more evidence of smear campaign

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Blake Lively‘s lawyers have dispatched a legal document for Justin Baldoni‘s phone records, as they seek to support their allegation that he launched a smear campaign against her.

The actress has sued her ‘It Ends With Us’ director and co-star, alleging that he and his publicists and operatives trashed her online in retaliation for her complaints of sexual harassment on set, reports ‘Variety’.

Blake Lively’s lawyers already have voluminous text messages from the phone of Jennifer Abel, one of Baldoni’s publicists. Those messages include discussion of trying to “bury” and “destroy” Blake Lively, but may not tell the full story of how such an effort could have been carried out.

As per ‘Variety’, the actress’ attorneys sent legal documents to three phone carriers, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, seeking records pertaining to Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath and billionaire Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz. The subpoenas also seek the phone records of Abel and publicist Melissa Nathan.

“Phone records belonging to all of the individual defendants will expose the full web of individuals who were involved in the smear campaign against Blake Lively”, the actress’ spokesperson said in a statement. “Such records will provide critical and irrefutable evidence not only about who, but also about when, where, and how their retaliation plan came together and operated”.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni’s attorney, said that Lively is seeking calls, text, and location data stretching back more than two years. “This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims”, he said. “They will find none”.

Blake Lively’s lawyers also sent subpoenas to two internet providers, Cloudflare and AOL, as well as to Jed Wallace, a crisis consultant who is accused of launching a “digital army” against Lively on Baldoni’s behalf. Wallace has denied having anything to do with it and has sued Lively for defamation.

