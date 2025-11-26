The Pet Detective OTT: Where to Watch Malayalam Action Comedy Online

The much-talked-about Malayalam action-comedy The Pet Detective will begin streaming on OTT from November 28, 2025. The film, featuring Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, hit theatres on October 16 and earned praise for its blend of humour, romance and thrill.

Sharaf U Dheen plays Tony Jose Alula, a young man desperate to win his love-interest Kaikeyi’s approval. He starts working as a pet detective for his father’s agency, hoping to prove himself. What begins as a mild case of a missing pet soon spirals into a chaotic adventure involving kidnappers, international smugglers, unexpected violence and a thrilling chase.

Directed by Praneesh Vijayan and co-written with Jai Vishnu, the film boasts a strong supporting cast including Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan and Joemon Jyothir. The movie marks Sharaf U Dheen’s debut as a producer.

Fans who missed the theatrical release or want to re-watch Tony’s wild ride can now stream The Pet Detective on OTT platform starting November 28. Expect laughter mishaps fast-paced action and full-on masala entertainment from this south-Indian entertainer.