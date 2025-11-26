November 27 School Holiday or Not?

There is no nationwide school holiday on November 27, 2025. But several states and districts have announced partial or full closures due to weather alerts, rising pollution levels and regional events.

The warning comes as Cyclone Senyar looms over the Bay of Bengal, prompting heavy-rain alerts in coastal and southern states. District administrations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka are closely watching the situation and may declare last-minute holidays if rainfall intensifies.

In the capital region of Delhi-NCR, high air pollution has put schools under scrutiny; some may shift to hybrid teaching or shut down for the day. Meanwhile, in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, pre-primary institutions have already begun their winter break, meaning many younger students remain off for the day.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective school authorities or local official announcements before heading out. With mother nature and local conditions unpredictable, it is best to stay tuned to updates.