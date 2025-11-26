November 27 Chennai School Holiday Declared Due to Cyclone Senyar?

With Cyclone Senyar intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu continues to remain on high alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. Several coastal districts have already announced school holidays as a precaution, especially in areas that reported early morning showers and waterlogging.

In Chennai, parents and students have been waiting for clarity on whether schools will remain open on November 27. As of now, no official holiday announcement has been issued for the city. However, authorities have indicated that last-minute closures are possible if overnight rainfall worsens or if the cyclone moves closer to the coast.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for many coastal and delta districts over the next two days. This has kept district administrations in a state of readiness, with teams monitoring water levels, drainage systems and local weather patterns.

For now, students in Chennai are advised to stay updated through school-level messages and local announcements. With the weather situation evolving quickly, a final decision on holiday status may come late tonight or early tomorrow morning. The focus remains on safety as Tamil Nadu braces for more rain under the impact of Cyclone Senyar.