Our Fault OTT Review: Glossy, Steamy, and Strangely Hollow, The Finale Fizzles Out

When the Culpables trilogy began with My Fault, it felt like a guilty pleasure that wore its heart on its sleeve- dramatic, youthful, and just edgy enough to keep you hooked. But with “Our Fault” (Culpa Nuestra), streaming now on Prime Video, the saga comes to an end not with a bang, but with an emotional whimper disguised as a glossy Spanish fairytale.

Yes, the chemistry between Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace still burns up the screen. Yes, the cinematography is all golden light and smoldering glances. But after two films of heartbreak, rebellion, and second chances, this finale tries to deliver closure by wrapping everything in a glittery bow, and ends up feeling more like fan service than storytelling.

The film picks up years after Noah and Nick’s breakup, with the two reuniting at a wedding. There’s an instant spark, a flood of memories, and plenty of emotional tension, but the problem is that it all feels painfully predictable. What could have been a mature, layered conclusion about love and forgiveness instead turns into a soap opera of recycled arguments, long stares, and picture-perfect reconciliations.

Guevara, to his credit, gives Nick the same mix of arrogance and vulnerability that made him irresistible in the first film. Nicole Wallace shines in her quieter moments, but the script gives her little to work with beyond tears and longing looks. Their connection is undeniable, but when every scene feels designed to look good on Instagram, it’s hard to take their heartbreak seriously.

There’s also the issue of tone. Our Fault wants to be both romantic and reflective, but it never digs deep enough to earn its emotions. The writing plays it safe, leaning on clichés and swelling music to create feelings the story doesn’t quite justify. By the time the credits roll, you’re not heartbroken, you’re just relieved it’s finally over.

To be fair, fans of the trilogy will get what they came for: passion, closure, and those signature Mercedes Ron moments of intense, unspoken emotion. But for everyone else, Our Fault feels like a beautifully wrapped box that’s mostly empty inside.

This could have been the grand emotional farewell Noah and Nick deserved. Instead, it’s a reminder that sometimes even the most passionate love stories can lose their soul in the pursuit of style.

Verdict: A visually stunning finale that looks better than it feels. Watch it for nostalgia, not for nuance.