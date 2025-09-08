OTT Releases This Week September 8-14: Coolie, Saiyaara, Su From So, and More!

The world of streaming never slows down, and this week promises an exciting mix of fresh films and shows across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other platforms. From action-packed thrillers and laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt romances and edge-of-the-seat mysteries, here’s a closer look at the highlights hitting your screens between September 8 and September 14.

Saiyaara

One of the most awaited releases is “Saiyaara”, premiering on Netflix on September 12. This romantic drama follows the emotional journey of musician Krish and poet Vaani as their lives intertwine through music and love. After a successful run in cinemas, the film is now set to capture hearts in living rooms with its soulful soundtrack and strong performances.

Do you Wanna Partner

On the lighter side, Prime Video brings “Do You Wanna Partner” on September 12. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, the Hindi series revolves around two friends trying to build a craft beer brand in a male-dominated industry. Blending entrepreneurial hustle with friendship and humor, it offers an engaging watch with its refreshing premise and ensemble cast.

Coolie

For fans of action, Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” drops on Prime Video on September 10. Packed with high-octane sequences and dramatic storytelling, this Tamil thriller about crime and smuggling is expected to draw large audiences who love the superstar’s signature style.

Su From So

Meanwhile, Kannada cinema fans can look forward to “Su From So”, a horror-comedy about a teenager whose innocent crush leads to hilariously chaotic consequences. The film has already made a splash at the box office and now arrives on OTT for wider audiences.

Only Murders in the Building

If mystery is your genre, “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 returns on JioHotstar on September 9. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are back to solve another quirky case, mixing laughs with plenty of twists.

Adding to the thrill factor, “Task” premieres on JioHotstar on September 8. This intense crime drama follows an FBI agent entangled in a dangerous web of family-led home invasions, promising nail-biting suspense.

Other notable releases this week include The Girlfriend and Rambo in Love, rounding off a diverse lineup that ensures there is something for every mood and preference.

With such a wide range of stories streaming across platforms, this week is a great time to explore new genres and discover your next binge-worthy obsession.