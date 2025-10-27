OTT Releases This Week Oct 27- Nov 2: Idli Kadai, Lokah, Baaghi 4 and More

This week brings a packed slate of films and series on major OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar. There is a mix of international thrillers fantasy favourites and exciting Indian releases across languages. Whether you want intense action family drama or a gripping crime storyline there is plenty arriving to keep viewers entertained from October 27 to November 2.

The Asset

A Danish crime thriller on Netflix beginning October 27. The story follows an undercover agent who becomes closely involved with the wife of a powerful smuggler and soon finds himself torn between duty and the dangerous world he infiltrates.

Ballad of a Small Player

Streaming October 29 on Netflix. Colin Farrell stars in this high tension psychological thriller set in the gambling hubs of Macau where a risky relationship blurs the line between desperation and opportunity.

Rulers of Fortune

This Brazilian crime drama lands on Netflix on October 29. It explores the shifting power games inside Rio de Janeiro’s underworld as gambling becomes legal and criminal empires clash for dominance.

Hazbin Hotel Season 2

Available this week on Amazon Prime Video. The irreverent animated series returns with chaos humour and new conflicts inside the hotel that tries to rehabilitate the residents of Hell.

Amsterdam Empire

Streaming from October 30 on Netflix. This Dutch drama uncovers a tale of betrayal and revenge inside Amsterdam’s cannabis empire when the affair of a business tycoon sparks trouble.

The Witcher Season 4

A major fantasy return on Netflix from October 30. Geralt Yennefer and Ciri face a continent divided by war and sinister forces that threaten their destiny leading to a dramatic new phase in the saga.

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra

Releasing October 31 on JioHotstar and Disney Plus Hotstar. Kalyani Priyadarshan leads this multilingual Indian superhero thriller where a young woman fights a ruthless organ trafficking gang in Bengaluru. Expect fast paced action and a strong local spin on the genre.

Idli Kadai

Streaming October 29 on Netflix. Directed by Dhanush this Tamil family drama follows a young man who moves away from his small town and his father’s idli shop only to rediscover the true meaning of roots tradition and love.

Baaghi 4

Streaming this week on Amazon Prime Video. Tiger Shroff returns with intense action heavy stunt sequences and dramatic twists that continue the spirit of the hit action series.

Here is the list of theatrical and streaming releases for this week. With powerful titles across global and Indian content this week promises plenty for binge watchers and cinema lovers alike. Fans can easily find something new to suit every taste as the festive viewing continues.