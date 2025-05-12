OTT Releases This Week, May 12-17: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maranamass, and More!
This week, the world of digital streaming is buzzing with a mix of thrilling new series, action-packed films, and captivating dramas. Whether you're a fan of fantasy, crime thrillers, or heartwarming stories, there's something for everyone. Here's a roundup of some highly anticipated OTT releases from May 12 to 17, 2025.
Here’s a list of the OTT releases for May 12 to 17, 2025:
Netflix
- C4 Cinta – May 12, 2025
- American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden – May 14, 2025
- Love, Death & Robots Season 4 – May 15, 2025
- Dear Hongrang – May 16, 2025
JioHotstar
- The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – May 13, 2025
- Hai Junoon – May 16, 2025
- Wolf Man – May 17, 2025
Sony LIV
- Maranamass – May 15, 2025
- Madame Web – May 16, 2025
Sun NXT
- Nesippaya – May 16, 2025
Prime Video
- Bhool Chuk Maaf – May 16, 2025