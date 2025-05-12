OTT Releases This Week, May 12-17: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Maranamass, and More!

May 12, 2025, 13:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

This week, the world of digital streaming is buzzing with a mix of thrilling new series, action-packed films, and captivating dramas. Whether you're a fan of fantasy, crime thrillers, or heartwarming stories, there's something for everyone. Here's a roundup of some highly anticipated OTT releases from May 12 to 17, 2025.

Here’s a list of the OTT releases for May 12 to 17, 2025:

Netflix

  • C4 Cinta – May 12, 2025
  • American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden – May 14, 2025
  • Love, Death & Robots Season 4 – May 15, 2025
  • Dear Hongrang – May 16, 2025

JioHotstar

  • The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – May 13, 2025
  • Hai Junoon – May 16, 2025
  • Wolf Man – May 17, 2025

Sony LIV

  • Maranamass – May 15, 2025
  • Madame Web – May 16, 2025

Sun NXT

  • Nesippaya – May 16, 2025

Prime Video

  • Bhool Chuk Maaf – May 16, 2025

Read More:

Tags: 
ott releases this week
Amazon Prime Video
netflix
JioHotstar
SonyLiv
Zee5
SunNxt
Maranamass
Bhool Chuk Maaf
Nesippaya
Hai Junoon
Advertisement
Back to Top