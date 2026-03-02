OTT Releases this Week March 2 - 8, 2026: The Raja Saab, Subedaar, Young Sherlock, Gandhi Talks and More!

The first week of March brings an exciting lineup of movies and web series across major streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Sony LIV, and JioHotstar. From action-packed dramas to thrilling mysteries and family entertainers, viewers have plenty to binge on.

OTT releases this Week March 2 - 8, 2026:

1. Subedaar – Prime Video (March 5, 2026)

Starring Anil Kapoor in a powerful role, Subedaar is an intense action drama. The story follows a retired army officer who returns to confront injustice and corruption. The film promises strong performances and high-voltage action sequences.

2. Young Sherlock – Prime Video (March 4, 2026)

This series presents a fresh take on the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. The show explores Holmes’ teenage years as he gets involved in his first major murder mystery. Packed with suspense and adventure, the series targets both young viewers and mystery lovers.

3. Gandhi Talks – ZEE5 (March 6, 2026)

A unique silent black comedy drama, Gandhi Talks blends humor and social commentary. With a distinctive storytelling style and strong background music, the film stands out for its experimental approach.

4. Hello Bachchon – Netflix (March 6, 2026)

An emotional drama focusing on education and social challenges, the film revolves around a teacher and students navigating difficult circumstances. It delivers a heartfelt message about learning and hope.

5. The Raja Saab (Hindi Version) – JioHotstar (March 6, 2026)

The Hindi version of the fantasy horror-comedy arrives on OTT this week. The film mixes supernatural elements with commercial entertainment and mass appeal.

6. Ted Season 2 – JioHotstar (March 6, 2026)

The comedy series returns with its second season. The prequel story continues to explore the humorous adventures of the talking teddy bear and his teenage companion.

7. War Machine – Netflix (March 6, 2026)

A sci-fi action thriller that combines military drama with futuristic elements. It offers intense action and suspense for fans of high-energy entertainment.