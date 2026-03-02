Holika Dahan 2026: Date, Muhurat, Rituals and Significance

Holika Dahan is an important Hindu festival celebrated on the eve of Holi. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil and marks the beginning of the Holi festivities across India.

Date of Holika Dahan 2026

In 2026, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, while Holi (Rangwali Holi) will be celebrated on March 4.

The festival falls on the Purnima (Full Moon day) of the Hindu month of Phalguna.

Holika Dahan 2026 Muhurat (Auspicious Timing)

Purnima Tithi Begins: March 2, 2026 – 5:55 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: March 3, 2026 – 5:07 PM

Holika Dahan Muhurat: March 3, 2026 – 6:22 PM to 8:50 PM

The bonfire should be lit during the evening muhurat after sunset for maximum spiritual benefits.

Rituals of Holika Dahan

People collect wood, dried leaves, cow dung cakes, and other materials to build the bonfire.

The area is cleaned and decorated before the ritual begins.

Devotees apply tilak and offer coconut, sweets, flowers, turmeric, and kumkum to the pyre.

The bonfire is lit during the auspicious time.

Families perform parikrama (circumambulation) around the fire and pray for protection, prosperity, and happiness.

Many people take some ashes home, which are considered sacred and protective.

Mythological Story Behind Holika Dahan

The festival is linked to the story of Prahlad and Holika. Prahlad was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. His father, King Hiranyakashipu, opposed his devotion and tried to kill him.

Hiranyakashipu’s sister Holika had a boon that made her immune to fire. She sat in a blazing fire with Prahlad to kill him. However, due to Prahlad’s strong faith in Lord Vishnu, he remained unharmed while Holika was burned to ashes.

This event symbolizes that evil intentions are destroyed, while devotion and righteousness always win.

Spiritual Significance