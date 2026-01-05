OTT Releases This Week, January 5-11: De De Pyaar De 2, The Night Manager S2, People We Meet On Vacation and More!

As the new year kicks off, OTT platforms are rolling out a fresh lineup of exciting titles across genres. From spy thrillers and historical dramas to reality competitions and heartfelt romances, here’s everything new streaming this week.

The Night Manager — Season 2

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 11, 2026

Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine, the former soldier turned luxury hotel night manager pulled back into the world of espionage. After successfully infiltrating arms dealer Richard Roper’s circle in Season 1, Pine now faces a new mission that is more dangerous and complex than ever.

Freedom at Midnight — Season 2

Platform: SonyLIV

Release date: January 9, 2026

This gripping historical thriller continues to explore the dramatic events that led to the partition of India and Pakistan. Season 2 delves deeper into political tensions, religious unrest, and the emotional journeys of millions affected during one of history’s most turbulent transitions.

De De Pyaar De 2

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 9, 2026

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh return in the sequel to the popular romantic comedy. The story follows Ashish and Ayesha as they prepare to take their relationship forward — until Ayesha’s parents attempt to derail the match by introducing Aditya as her “ideal” partner, creating chaos in their love story.

Beast Games — Season 2

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: January 11, 2026

Hosted by MrBeast, this massive reality competition brings together nearly 1,000 contestants competing for a staggering $5 million prize. Inspired by high-stakes challenge formats, the series delivers intense rounds, unexpected twists, and edge-of-the-seat excitement.

MasterChef India — Season 9

Platform: SonyLIV

Release date: January 5, 2026

The beloved culinary competition returns with judges Kunal Kapur, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar. Aspiring home cooks take on innovative challenges designed to test technique, creativity, and passion as they compete for the coveted MasterChef title.

People We Meet On Vacation

Platform: Netflix

Release date: January 9, 2026

Inspired by Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, this drama follows Poppy, a spirited travel writer, and Alex, a reserved English teacher whose annual summer trips create unforgettable memories — until a life-changing argument in Croatia drives them apart. Two years later, they reunite, forcing them to confront unresolved feelings and the past they left behind.

With so many premieres lined up, this week’s OTT calendar promises binge-worthy content for every mood — thrillers, romance, drama, and reality entertainment all in one place.