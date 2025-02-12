OTT Releases This Week - Feb 12-14: What’s New and Worth Watching

This week promises to bring a variety of thrilling, emotional, and fun content to your screens. From action-packed finales to heartwarming love stories, here's what you can watch on OTT platforms from February 12 to February 14, 2025:

February 11, 2025

Kadhalikka Neramillai (Netflix)

This Tamil rom-com tells the story of Shriya (Nithya Menne), an architect embracing single motherhood through IVF, and Sid (Ravi Mohan), a structural engineer. A mix-up at the fertility clinic leads to unexpected connections, weaving an emotional tale of love and fate.

February 12, 2025

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (Disney+ Hotstar)

Set in France, this Gen-Z romantic drama follows Rishi, an MBA student, and Kaushalya, a "Culture Analogy" student. Their evolving relationship adds a modern twist to the classic love story, making it a must-watch for romantic comedy lovers.

February 13, 2025

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 (Netflix)

The final installment of the iconic Cobra Kai series arrives to wrap up its intense and emotional journey. The new season continues after the tragic events at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, promising a high-stakes conclusion to the legendary rivalry.

February 14, 2025

My Fault: London (Prime Video)

This adaptation of the 2023 Spanish film My Fault follows Noah (Asha Banks), who relocates to London with her mother after her marriage to a wealthy man. As she navigates her new life, she develops complicated feelings for her stepbrother, Nick (Matthew Broome). Expect passion, drama, and a love story filled with tension.

Melo Movie (Netflix)

A film about Go Gyeom, a former film extra turned film critic, who aspires to watch every movie ever made. His journey intersects with Kim Mu-bee, a curious assistant director with no love for cinema, leading to an unexpected connection and exploration of their shared passion for film.

Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix)

A rollercoaster ride of suspense and action, Dhoom Dhaam follows newlyweds Koyal (Yami Gautam) and Veer (Pratik Gandhi) as their first night together goes awry. A romantic evening quickly turns into a chaotic chase through the city, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Marco (Sony LIV)

After a successful box-office run, the Malayalam action thriller Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, debuts on Sony LIV. Packed with violent action and gripping storytelling, this film will captivate those seeking intense drama and suspense.

I Am Married... But! (Netflix)

This Taiwanese romantic comedy series follows I-ling (Alice Ko), who struggles with her marriage to Zeng Xue-you (Jasper Liu) and his dependency on his mother. It’s a relatable and humorous exploration of marital challenges and the desire for change.

Pyaar Testing (ZEE5)

A romantic comedy series starring Satyjeet Dubey and Plabia Borthakur. Pyaar Testing dives into the ups and downs of relationships, delivering a fun, relatable story about love, laughter, and everything in between.