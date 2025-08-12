OTT Releases This Week August 11-17: Saare Jahan Se Accha, Maa, Tehran, Love is Blind, and More!

This week, as India celebrates Independence Day, our watchlist also includes a couple spy thrillers. Netflix once again takes the lead with three titles, including a spy thriller. Manorama Max presents a Malayalam black comedy, while Prime Video provides two flicks, one of which is also a spy thriller. There are several other great releases coming ahead. Scroll down for details about release dates, stories, and platforms.

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Saare Jahan Se Accha is a spy action thriller set in the 1970s that follows the exploits of a spy entrusted with monitoring, interfering with, and, to some extent, stopping Pakistan from acquiring nuclear weapons technology.

Fixed

Fixed is a fully adult cartoon film about a troubled dog who has difficulty regulating himself and tends to hump everything. To remedy this, his owners intend to neuter him, so he and his companions decide to make the most of the time he has left with his organs intact.

Court Kacheri

As the name implies, it is a courtroom drama series. It will be available on Sony Liv starting August 13, 2025. Its cast includes Pawan Malhotra, Ashish Verma, and Punit Batra. It's a political drama series centered on Param Mathur. The series follows the narrative of a young man who is compelled to carry on his father's legacy by practicing law in a decaying district court.

Tehran

This is the most talked-about film of the week to be distributed via OTT. The film, starring John Abraham, is directed by Arun Gopalan and will premiere on ZEE5 on August 14. In addition to John, the film stars Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa.

Butterfly Season 1

The series, a spy action thriller with a touch of family drama, delves into the relationship of a father and daughter who are both spies. The daughter grew up believing her father had died, but decades later, he reappears in her life, urging her to abandon her covert career. To make this happen, they must overcome several challenges together.

Andhera

A supernatural horror thriller disguised as a crime investigation, the tale follows a darkness that is stalking down Mumbai inhabitants. A police officer must work with those who have previously witnessed this supernatural occurrence to figure out what is going on and put an end to it.

Maa

Kajol's supernatural horror thriller flick 'Maa' will be available on the OTT platform Netflix starting August 15. This picture opened in theaters on June 27. However, while this film did not set box office records, it did repay its production costs.

Love is Blind

The second season of 'Love is Blind' will be available on Netflix starting August 13. Jessica Batten, Nick Lachey, Lauren Speed, Zanab Jaffrey, and Cole Barnett all play significant roles in the show.

