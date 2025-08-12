Hyderabad Rains to Continue Till August 15: Cyberabad Traffic Police Issues Work From Home Advisory

With heavy rainfall forecast across Telangana from August 12, the Cyberabad Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory urging companies to allow employees an early logout from 3 p.m. in a staggered manner. Staff working evening shifts have been advised to opt for work from home to avoid traffic congestion and ensure safety.

The advisory aims to ease movement on key roadways and facilitate the smooth passage of emergency services. Widespread rainfall across the state is forecasted for four days, influenced by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

On August 12 and 13, South and East Telangana are likely to see heavy flooding, with some areas expected to record 150–200 mm of rain. Hyderabad may experience light showers through Tuesday afternoon, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall in the evening and into the night. The intensity is expected to remain high on August 13, while torrential rain is forecast for August 14, with some city areas projected to receive 70–120 mm cumulatively.

The wet spell will likely continue into August 15, with heavy rain predicted over West Hyderabad. Elsewhere in Telangana, a heavy rain alert is in place from August 13 to 15, raising concerns over potential flooding in western and central districts.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow traffic advisories to ensure public safety during the spell of severe weather.