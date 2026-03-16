New OTT Releases March 16–22, 2026: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, The Housemaid & More

The third week of March is bringing several exciting releases for streaming audiences. From major film premieres to international award ceremonies and gripping thrillers, OTT platforms will offer a wide range of entertainment from March 16 to March 22, 2026.

Viewers can expect war dramas, psychological thrillers, social dramas and global live events across popular streaming services. Here is a look at some of the key OTT releases arriving this week.

Border 2 – Streaming on Netflix (March 20, 2026)

The much-anticipated war drama Border 2 will make its digital debut on March 20, 2026 on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

The film features a strong cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. The story continues the legacy of the iconic war film franchise and focuses on courage, sacrifice and the emotional realities of soldiers during wartime.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man – Netflix (March 20, 2026)

Fans of the hit crime series will finally get to see the continuation of the story with Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, arriving on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

The film brings back Cillian Murphy as the iconic Tommy Shelby. Set during World War II, the movie follows Shelby as he becomes involved in a dangerous mission that could change the course of his life. The project continues the storyline that began in the popular TV series Peaky Blinders.

Oscars 2026 – Streaming on JioHotstar

One of the biggest global entertainment events, the Academy Awards, will also be available for Indian viewers this week. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will stream live on JioHotstar.

The broadcast will include red carpet coverage, celebrity appearances, musical performances and the announcement of major Hollywood winners.

Landlord – ZEE5 (March 19, 2026)

The drama Landlord premieres on March 19, 2026 on ZEE5.

The story explores themes of power, greed and social conflict within modern society. The narrative focuses on how authority and ambition can shape relationships and influence communities.

The Housemaid – Prime Video (March 19, 2026)

Another major OTT release this week is The Housemaid, which arrives on Prime Video on March 19, 2026.

This psychological thriller follows a woman who begins working as a housemaid for a wealthy family. As she becomes more involved in the household, hidden secrets and disturbing truths slowly come to light, leading to unexpected twists.

More OTT Titles Expected

Apart from these major releases, several regional films, documentaries and web series are also expected to arrive on different streaming platforms during the week. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 are continuing to expand their libraries with new international and Indian content for viewers.

For binge-watchers looking for something new, this week offers a mix of blockbuster films, global events and suspenseful stories, making it a busy week in the world of OTT entertainment.

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