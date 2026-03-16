Thunderstorms Likely in Hyderabad and Telangana Districts on March 16, Today!

Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana may experience sudden weather changes on March 16, as thunderstorms, strong winds and occasional hail are expected during the later part of the day. Weather activity is likely to begin in the afternoon and continue into the night, potentially affecting daily routines in many areas.

According to weather observers, the city could witness moderate to heavy thunderstorms beginning after 4 PM, bringing bursts of rain along with lightning and gusty winds. Residents have been advised to remain alert as these sudden weather developments may temporarily disrupt travel and outdoor activities.

Storm Activity Expected in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, conditions are expected to remain relatively warm during the day before cloud cover gradually increases later in the afternoon. By evening, thunderstorms may develop in scattered areas of the city.

The storm system may produce brief but intense rainfall, accompanied by lightning and strong winds. Sudden weather changes during the evening hours could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slower traffic movement in some parts of the city.

Several Telangana Districts May Also See Storms

Apart from Hyderabad, several districts in Telangana are also likely to witness unstable weather conditions on March 16.

Districts where thunderstorms are expected include:

Nizamabad

Kamareddy

Medak

Sangareddy

Vikarabad

Siddipet

Sircilla

Jangaon

Yadadri–Bhongir

Rangareddy

Mulugu

Bhupalapally

Mancherial

Asifabad

Bhadradri–Kothagudem

Weather experts say these regions could see scattered thunderstorms from afternoon until late night, with some locations experiencing stronger storm activity than others.

Strong Winds and Possible Hailstorms

Along with rain and lightning, gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour may occur in several parts of the state. These winds could cause minor disruptions such as fallen tree branches or damage to temporary structures.

In a few areas, hailstorms are also possible, which could affect crops, parked vehicles, and open structures. Farmers in vulnerable regions have been advised to remain cautious due to the risk of crop damage.

Advisory for Residents

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors during thunderstorms whenever possible and avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during lightning activity. Drivers should also exercise caution on roads if sudden rain reduces visibility.

People with outdoor plans on March 16 evening should keep track of local weather updates and take necessary precautions.