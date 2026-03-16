Ugadi 2026: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Significance and Ugadi Pachadi Meaning

Ugadi is celebrated as the traditional New Year by Telugu and Kannada communities and is regarded as one of the most important festivals in southern India. The festival represents renewal, prosperity, and the beginning of a fresh cycle of time. Families welcome the new year with prayers, festive meals, and age-old cultural practices that reflect hope and positivity for the coming months.

The celebration is widely observed in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, and it is also celebrated by Telugu and Kannada communities living in other parts of India and abroad.

Meaning and Origin of the Festival

The name Ugadi is derived from two Sanskrit words: “Yuga”, meaning an era or age, and “Adi”, meaning the beginning. Together, the words signify the start of a new era.

Ugadi falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This day marks the beginning of the new year for many communities and also coincides with the arrival of spring, a season associated with growth and new beginnings.

According to Hindu beliefs, Ugadi is linked to the creation of the universe. Mythology states that Lord Brahma began the process of creating the world on this day, which adds spiritual importance to the festival.

Ugadi 2026: Date and Tithi

In 2026, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 19.

The festival occurs on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, which is the first day of the bright lunar phase in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This day is considered highly auspicious and marks the start of a new annual cycle.

Interestingly, the same day is celebrated in different regions with different names. In Maharashtra, the festival is known as Gudi Padwa, while some areas of Karnataka refer to it as Yugadi.

Ugadi 2026 Puja Timings and Ritual Schedule

Traditionally, Ugadi rituals begin early in the morning and are performed after sunrise. The day starts with purification rituals and continues with prayers and cultural practices.

The usual sequence of rituals includes:

Abhyanga Snanam (Sacred Oil Bath) – Performed before sunrise as a cleansing ritual.

Main Ugadi Puja – Conducted after sunrise to welcome the new year.

Panchanga Sravanam – Listening to the reading of the new year’s almanac predictions.

Many temples organise special gatherings where priests explain the predictions for the coming year based on the Hindu calendar.

Important Ugadi Traditions

Abhyanga Snanam

The festival begins with a ritual oil bath known as Abhyanga Snanam. Oil is applied to the body before bathing, which is believed to purify both body and mind. After the bath, people wear new clothes to mark the beginning of the new year.

Decorating Homes

Homes are decorated with mango leaf torans placed at entrances and doorways. Mango leaves are considered sacred and are believed to invite good fortune. People also create colourful rangoli designs outside their homes as part of the festive atmosphere.

Ugadi Pachadi: The Festival’s Symbolic Dish

One of the most distinctive traditions of Ugadi is preparing Ugadi Pachadi, a special mixture that contains six different flavours. Each ingredient represents a different emotion experienced in life.

Neem flowers – bitterness, symbolising sorrow

Jaggery – sweetness, representing happiness

Raw mango – tanginess, symbolising surprise

Tamarind – sourness, representing challenges

Green chilli or pepper – heat, symbolising anger

Salt – balance and acceptance

This dish conveys an important message: life is made up of many emotions, and every experience helps shape one’s journey.

Panchanga Sravanam

Another important ritual is Panchanga Sravanam, where priests or elders read the new year’s predictions from the Hindu almanac. These forecasts typically cover topics such as rainfall, agricultural prospects, economic trends, and overall well-being.

Many people attend temple gatherings specifically to listen to these predictions, as they are believed to offer guidance for the coming year.

Cultural Celebrations and Festive Cuisine

Ugadi is also known for its vibrant cultural traditions. In many places, poetry recitations and literary gatherings are organised to mark the start of the new year, particularly among Telugu communities.

Festive meals are an essential part of the celebrations. Popular dishes prepared on Ugadi include:

Pulihora (tamarind rice)

Bobbatlu or Holige (sweet stuffed flatbread)

Various mango-based dishes, as mangoes are in season during this time.

Families also visit temples dedicated to deities such as Lord Vishnu and Lord Venkateswara to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and success in the year ahead.

Spiritual Meaning of Ugadi

Beyond the celebrations, Ugadi carries a deeper philosophical message. The festival encourages people to reflect on the past year while looking forward to the future with optimism.

The symbolism of Ugadi Pachadi reminds people that life includes both joyful and difficult moments. Accepting these experiences with patience and balance is considered essential for personal growth.

For millions of people in southern India and the global Telugu community, Ugadi is more than just a calendar event. It is a celebration of renewal, gratitude, and the promise of new beginnings.

Also read: Bank Holidays in India March 16–22, 2026: Full List of Dates and Cities